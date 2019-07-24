Seahawks place Lano Hill on PUP, sign WR Daniel Williams

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Earl Mitchell isn’t the only new addition to the Seahawks roster.

The Seahawks announced several roster moves on Wednesday, including the signing of Mitchell and wide receiver Daniel Williams. Williams went undrafted out of Jackson State in 2017 and has spent time with Cleveland, Washington and the Jets without seeing any regular season action.

The team also announced that safety Lano Hill, who went by Delano Hill until this offseason, has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Hill ended last year on injured reserve with a hip injury. He had 24 tackles while appearing in 13 games and making two starts last year.

Wide receiver Caleb Scott has landed on the non-football injury list after having foot surgery this offseason. Both players can be activated at any point during camp, but will not be able to practice with the team until that happens.

Running back Marcelias Sutton and cornerback Derrek Thomas were waived to make room for the new arrivals. Both players were signed as undrafted free agents earlier this year.