Seahawks set to sign Earl Mitchell

The Seahawks will be without defensive tackle Jarran Reed for the first six games of the regular season and they are moving to add a veteran who could help them fill the gap that Reed will leave on their defensive front.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing defensive tackle Earl Mitchell. Mitchell visited the Seahawks in late March, but did not come to an agreement on a contract at that time.

Mitchell spent the last two seasons with the 49ers and appeared in 30 games over that span. He started 28 of those games and ended his time with the Seahawks’ mates in the NFC West with 61 tackles and a sack.

Mitchell has also played for the Dolphins and Texans since being drafted in the third round of the 2010 draft by Houston.