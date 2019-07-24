Taylor Lewan announces he failed drug test, faces four-game suspension

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
The Titans will be without left tackle Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the 2019 season.

Lewan posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he was informed by the league a few weeks ago that he failed a test for ostarine, which is banned under the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

In the video, Lewan acknowledges that the NFL’s policy makes him responsible for anything that goes into his body but said he did not knowingly take a supplement containing ostarine. Giants first-round pick Dexter Lawrence had the same explanation after testing positive for ostarine while at Clemson.

“I went and did a polygraph test about ostarine and knowingly taking it,” Lewan said. “I passed that test. I’ve never taken anything that would cheat the game.”

Lewan said he will release the results of that polygraph test in the coming days, but no result would allow him to avoid the four-game ban that accompanies a failed test. Dennis Kelly and Austin Pasztor are the top backup tackles for the Titans and one of them will likely be filling in for Lewan to open the season.

  4. Doesn’t the NFL have a resource line for players to call and ask about a specific drug to have it researched and then either approved or denied? If not, why not? This is such an easy fix. Guess this means I won’t be drafting Mariota this year…

  6. There are two types of players in the NFL. Those who were caught using PEDs, and those that haven’t been caught yet.

  7. Now do everyone a solid and name the product you took “accidentally” that contained it so they don’t make the same mistake.

  8. I know I’m in the minority here but I feel if you can buy it over the counter, it should be legal in NFL. Cops, fireman, military corrections officers ect use it. Why can athletes use it? Like weed! How does that help your performance? It relaxes u!

  9. Course if it’s a Patriot, they’re a bunch of cheaters. All other 31 teams, accident.

  10. Players that take anything not issued to them by the team docs and don’t check with the league office before doing so are stupid.

    Even assuming the polygraph is correct, when its known they can be beaten, it doesn’t change the fact all he had to do was call the league office and ask if a given supplement was ok to avoid this.

  12. It’s pretty odd that not one single player who has been suspended for PEDs has ever knowingly taken them.

  pftcensorsrliberalpukes says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:34 pm
    Course if it’s a Patriot, they’re a bunch of cheaters. All other 31 teams, accident.
    No one:
    Patriots Fan: “We are persecuted for no reason!”
    Everyone: Zzzzzzzzz

  Brobokil says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:27 pm
    Doesn’t the NFL have a resource line for players to call and ask about a specific drug to have it researched and then either approved or denied? If not, why not? This is such an easy fix. Guess this means I won’t be drafting Mariota this year…

    Is it the NFL’s responsibility for what players put in their bodies? No. Players need to take accountability. If they listen to their trainer then they need to fire and sue them, if possible. Maybe players should get the ingredients list from the manufacturer before taking anything?

    My employer doesn’t care why I failed a drug test. If I fail then I’m faced with the consequences. There’s no if’s, and’s and but’s.

  floirosoldout says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:39 pm
    pftcensorsrliberalpukes says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:34 pm
    Course if it’s a Patriot, they’re a bunch of cheaters. All other 31 teams, accident.
    No one:
    Patriots Fan: “We are persecuted for no reason!”
    Everyone: Zzzzzzzzz

    Correction:

    Pats Fan: Goodell has been caught lying in federal courts numerous times and protects AFC teams from suspensions like the Chiefs (who are a threat to the Pats) with Tyreek Hill.

    Smart other NFL Fans: All nod heads.

  rjov says:
    July 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm
    Now do everyone a solid and name the product you took “accidentally” that contained it so they don’t make the same mistake.

    Good point.
    It’s like Amazon 1 star reviews in reverse.
    “I hated the product, returned it and bought something else that works fine”.
    They never mention the product that works fine.

