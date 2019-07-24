Taylor Lewan announces he failed drug test, faces four-game suspension

Getty Images

The Titans will be without left tackle Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the 2019 season.

Lewan posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he was informed by the league a few weeks ago that he failed a test for ostarine, which is banned under the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

In the video, Lewan acknowledges that the NFL’s policy makes him responsible for anything that goes into his body but said he did not knowingly take a supplement containing ostarine. Giants first-round pick Dexter Lawrence had the same explanation after testing positive for ostarine while at Clemson.

“I went and did a polygraph test about ostarine and knowingly taking it,” Lewan said. “I passed that test. I’ve never taken anything that would cheat the game.”

Lewan said he will release the results of that polygraph test in the coming days, but no result would allow him to avoid the four-game ban that accompanies a failed test. Dennis Kelly and Austin Pasztor are the top backup tackles for the Titans and one of them will likely be filling in for Lewan to open the season.