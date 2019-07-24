Texans place Justin Reid on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Texans placed safety Justin Reid on the non-football injury list four days after his car was rear-ended by a drunk driver.

The team can activate Reid at any time, and he is not expected to be sidelined long.

Reid tweeted Sunday he was sore and bruised but not seriously injured in a scary collision Saturday night.

The Texans have big plans for Reid after Andre Hal’s retirement and Reid’s solid rookie season. Reid played all 16 games with 12 starts in 2018 after the Texans made him a third-round choice.