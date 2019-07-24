Ticket sales slow for Packers-Raiders in Winnipeg

Getty Images

Tickets for the Packers-Raiders preseason game in Winnipeg are expensive, and unsurprisingly they’re not selling well.

John Graham, who is handling the local promotion in Winnipeg, admitted to the Canadian Press that ticket sales are behind where he thought they’d be at this point, but he said there’s still plenty of time to generate fan interest before the game on August 22.

“Did I think coming out of the press conference we would have stronger sales? Yes,” Graham said. “Am I expecting a good push going into the final month? Yes.”

Local fans have complained that tickets to the Packers-Raiders preseason game are significantly more expensive than regular-season games for the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

If fans in Winnipeg (and Hawaii, which is also hosting a preseason game this year) prove willing to pay more for preseason tickets, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL put more preseason games in other markets, as the league once did routinely with preseason games overseas. But fans everywhere are well aware of the low quality of preseason games, and it’s understandable if fans conclude those games are not worth the price of admission.