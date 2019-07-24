Tim Tebow and his .163 batting average head to the injured list

Getty Images

Tim Tebow’s minor league baseball career is not going well.

Tebow, the former NFL quarterback who has spent the last couple years trying to be a professional baseball player, is hitting .163 with the Syracuse Mets, and now he’s been placed on the injured list after cutting his hand while trying to field a ball. The cut required eight stitches.

Although Tebow performed better than many were expecting at the outset of his minor league career, it’s not realistic to think he’ll ever make the majors, and it’s easy to wonder whether he’ll soon decide to give up the baseball dream.

Despite struggling in baseball, Tebow seems to be doing well elsewhere in his life: He recently bought a $3 million mansion in a neighborhood where he already owns a $1.4 million home, and he’s engaged to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.