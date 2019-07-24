Titans sign Kevin Byard to five-year, $70.5 million extension

Getty Images

There is a new highest-paid safety in football, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kevin Byard has agreed to a five-year, $70.5 million deal with the Titans that includes $31 million in guarantees, per Schefter.

Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu and Earl Thomas all signed long-term deals with new teams in the offseason. Collins and Mathieu make $14 million per season and Thomas $13.75 million.

David Mulugheta, who negotiated Byard’s deal, also is the agent for Collins and Thomas.

The Titans made Byard a third-round choice in 2016. He has started 39 games in three seasons and played all 48 games.

Byard made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in 2017 with 87 tackles, eight interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

Last season, Byard made 90 tackles, eight pass breakups and four interceptions.