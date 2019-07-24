Vikings claim De’Angelo Henderson

Getty Images

The Vikings claimed running back De’Angelo Henderson off waivers from the Jets, the team announced Wednesday. They waived rookie safety Micah Abernathy in a corresponding move.

The Vikings needed a replacement at the position after cutting Roc Thomas on Tuesday.

The Broncos made Henderson a sixth-round choice in 2017. He ran seven times for 13 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards and his only NFL touchdown as a rookie.

Henderson joined the Jets’ practice squad last September and earned a promotion to the active roster in late October. He bounced back between the two rosters the rest of the year and ran twice for 19 yards while appearing in three games.