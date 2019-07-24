Ziggy Ansah expected to avoid PUP list in Seattle

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed defensive end Ziggy Ansah despite a shoulder injury that made it unclear when he’d be able to begin playing this year.

There never seemed to be a thought that Ansah would be ready to go in time for the start of training camp and head coach Pete Carroll said in May that the pass rusher “has a chance” to be ready in time for the regular season. It looks like the Seahawks believe that Ansah will be ready for Week One or shortly thereafter.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ansah is not expected to be on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp. That takes away the option of putting him on the PUP list to open the year. That move would open up a roster spot for a healthy player and keep Ansah out for at least the first six weeks of the year.

Ansah’s workload is expected to be limited when the team starts practicing, but a move to full work before the summer is out would be a good sign for his chances of playing in the season opener.