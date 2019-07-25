Andrew Luck limited to individual work in first camp practice

AP

Quarterback Andrew Luck was in uniform for the first practice of Colts training camp on Thursday, but his workload was limited to individual work.

That was a step up from the offseason program as Luck sat out those workouts while dealing with a strained calf. Head coach Frank Reich said that the next step for the quarterback will be 7-on-7 work and that could come in the next few days, but the team wanted to be sure not to ask too much of Luck after a long layoff.

“When you don’t go the whole spring, I just think it’s the smart thing to do,” Reich said, via 1070 The Fan. “We’ve got plenty of time to keep working, he’s dialed in. He’ll get plenty of reps out here.”

Luck said, via Anthony Calhoun of WISH, that his experience with the right shoulder injury that kept him out of action for the entire 2018 season taught him that it is important to take your time because skipping steps “just comes back to bite you in the end.”