Bengals sign Andre Smith, Dan Godsil

Getty Images

The Bengals signed free agent offensive tackle Andre Smith and long snapper Dan Godsil, the team announced Thursday. Cincinnati waived receiver Kermit Whitfield.

It is Smith’s fourth stint with the Bengals.

He entered the league as a 2009 first-round choice of the Bengals and spent seven years with the team before joining the Vikings as a free agent in 2016. He returned to the Bengals as a free agent the next year.

He closed out last season with the Bengals after opening the year with the Cardinals.

Smith worked out for the Jets in April.

He has played 98 of 110 career games with the Bengals.

Godsil spent the past four seasons at Indiana University, where he played in 50 career games. He has not previously signed with an NFL team.

Whitfield, a first-year player, joined the Bengals as a free agent in 2017 and spent the past two seasons on the practice squad.

The Bengals also announced five other moves: They placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard, cornerback Darius Phillips, offensive guard Alex Redmond and offensive tackle Jonah Williams on the physically unable to perform list.

They moved rookie halfback Rodney Anderson to the non-football injury list.