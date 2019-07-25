Bill Belichick on Houston pursuit of Nick Caserio: “Water under the bridge”

Getty Images

The Texans wanted to hire the Patriots’ top personnel man this offseason. The Patriots didn’t let them.

As far as Patriots coach Bill Belichick is concerned, that’s the end of the story. (Until it isn’t.)

Via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com, Belichick was asked this morning about the Texans trying to make Nick Caserio their General Manager.

“That’s all water under the bridge,” he replied.

Belichick also wasn’t biting on questions about Caserio’s responsibilities or status beyond this year, when his contract with the Patriots expires.

“I’m not talking about contracts, period,” Belichick said. “Never have and don’t plan to.”

Caserio appeared to want the job, but the Patriots opted to keep him under the terms of his previous deal during an offseason in which they had massive turnover on their coaching staff.

The Texans are leaving the seat open by not hiring a G.M. at all this year, which makes as much sense as anything about their pursuit of Caserio.