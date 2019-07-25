Bobby Wagner at Seahawks camp, not practicing

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner spent the offseason with the team, but he didn’t do any on-field work as he looks for a new contract from the team.

Wagner’s approach to training camp appears to be the same as his approach to the offseason program. The Seahawks are practicing for the first time in camp on Thursday and Wagner is at the session, but he’s wearing sweats rather than a uniform and helmet.

Wagner isn’t the only player watching practice. Reports from Seattle note that defensive end Ziggy Ansah and running back Chris Carson are also on the sideline, but they are recovering from injuries rather than dealing with a contract push.

In May, Wagner said that C.J. Mosley‘s five-year, $85 million deal with the Jets set the market for inside linebackers and that he wants a deal that will set the bar even higher. Wagner also said that he thought “it’s important for our success” that he be in attendance even if he isn’t practicing.

Head coach Pete Carroll said he liked the way Wagner was handling things at that time. We’ll see if there’s a different point of view when he meets with reporters later on Thursday.