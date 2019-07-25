Colts being cautious with Andrew Luck because of Kevin Durant

AP

The Colts are limiting Andrew Luck for the first week or so of training camp. The quarterback participated only in individual work in the first practice.

Although they insist Luck’s injured calf isn’t a concern, the Colts also saw what happened to Kevin Durant in the NBA Finals. It influenced their decision to take a deliberate approach with Luck’s return as training camp isn’t the Super Bowl.

“I was certainly thinking [about Durant],” Colts coach Frank Reich said after the team’s first training camp practice Thursday, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “I didn’t have that conversation with [General Manager] Chris [Ballard] or any of our trainers, but that’s this business. When you see something like that happen, you’re like ‘Oh yeah, that’s why you do what we’re doing.’ It was kind of like unspoken truth. That’s why we’re being cautious.”

Durant injured his calf in Game Five of the second-round playoff matchup against the Rockets. He returned for Game Five of the NBA Finals a month later against the Raptors and tore his Achilles.

Thus, the Colts are going to exercise caution with their franchise quarterback.

“The plan for him [Friday] would be for him to do 7-on-7,” Reich said. “We might just keep [him doing] 7-on-7 for a few days. But some of it its feedback, trusting Andrew. He’s doing a bunch of other stuff as well. But the next step is 7-on-7 and we’ll do that for how many [days] it takes. We have plenty of time to get a lot of good reps.”