Deebo Samuel agrees to deal; All 2019 draft picks under contract

There were 254 players selected during the seven rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft and all of them have now agreed to contracts with the teams that selected them.

49ers third-round pick Deebo Samuel was the last one without a deal, but there were multiple reports that he has agreed to terms on Thursday afternoon. 49ers first-round pick Nick Bosa and Jets first-round pick Quinnen Williams had agreed to deals of their own a little bit earlier in the day.

Williams didn’t sign in time for the first practice of Jets camp, but Bosa and Samuel should be on the field with the Niners on Saturday.

Samuel caught 62 passes for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season at South Carolina. Samuel also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the fourth time in his time with the Gamecocks.

The 49ers also drafted Jalen Hurd in the third round and signed Jordan Matthews as a free agent in their offseason bid to improve their receiving corps ahead of what’s shaping up to be a big season for the current regime.