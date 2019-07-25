Donald Penn will visit Washington

Getty Images

Trent Williams hasn’t shown up in Washington. Plan B is Ereck Flowers.

Plan B may not be Ereck Flowers.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that veteran free-agent tackle Donald Penn will the team.

Cut by the Raiders after the 2018 season, the 36-year-old Penn has been available for more than four months. He finally may be finding a new home, given that Trent Williams wants a new home.

Williams has made it clear that he’s looking for a change of address. It’s believed that he wants out because of the manner in which the team handled a tumor/growth on is head that turned out to be benign.