Doug Marrone: We’re trying to get this thing done with Yannick Ngakoue

The Jaguars have their first practice of training camp on Thursday and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will not be taking part in it.

Ngakoue is holding out of camp as part of a push for a new contract, but that hasn’t put a halt to communication between him and the team. Head coach Doug Marrone said on Thursday that the team and Ngakoue’s camp have been engaged in talks that will bring the impasse to an end.

“We’ve been talking to him,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “It’s just between Yannick and his agent, management, contracts, but he’s working hard. He’s trying to get this thing done. We’re trying to get this thing done. We’re excited for him. He’s going to come. He will report. I don’t know when. I know it’ll be before a certain date, and when he comes we’ll be excited about it.”

The “certain date” Marrone references may be August 6. If Ngakoue does not report by then, he would not receive an accrued season toward unrestricted free agency and would be on track to become a restricted free agent after the 2019 season.