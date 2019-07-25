Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz is good to go, but we’ll manage his workload

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is ready to return from last year’s season-ending back injury. Now the Eagles’ priority is keeping him healthy.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that “Carson is good to go” as the Eagles open camp.

Asked if the Eagles will managed Wentz’s workload to prevent setbacks, Pederson answered, “We will a little bit.”

By letting Nick Foles walk in free agency and giving Wentz a big new contract this offseason, the Eagles have removed any doubt about their faith in Wentz to be the long-term answer at quarterback. But until Wentz makes it through a full year without getting hurt, questions will be raised. It’s not only the back injury in 2018 but also the torn ACL that ended his 2017 season early, the rib injury that kept him out of three preseason games as a rookie in 2016, and the broken wrist that caused him to miss eight weeks as a senior at North Dakota State in 2015.

The Eagles want this to be the year that Wentz finally stays healthy. They’ll do what they can to ensure that by being smart with how they use him in training camp.