Eagles add Catherine Raiche to front office

The Eagles have long been willing to make non-traditional hires, whether it was their sports science phase under Chip Kelly or their forward thinking on analytics.

They’ve now added a different perspective to their front office.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles hired Catherine Raiche as their football operations coordinator.

Raiche has served as assistant General Manager for the Montreal Alouettes, and also worked for the Toronto Argonauts. She also worked for the Tampa franchise in the XFL before joining the Eagles.

According to the Toronto Sun, Raiche got her start in football as a volunteer with the Alouettes while working as a finance lawyer.

She’s the latest female hire for the NFL, which has made an emphasis on creating opportunities for women.