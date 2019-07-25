Eli Manning: I’m only thinking about winning this year

AP

Eli Manning is heading into his 16th and perhaps final season as the Giants’ quarterback, but he’s not giving his legacy a lot of thought.

Manning said his focus is all on winning with the 2019 Giants, not whether it’s his final season with the team or anything he’s done in the past.

“I try not to reflect much,” Manning said. “I think it’s all about what I can do this year, what I can do right now. And I think about the players we have on this team. I want those guys to experience some of the successes that we’ve had here at the Giants in the past: to make playoffs, and to win championships, and to get on win streaks and feel like you’re playing better than anybody else in the league at that moment.”

Realistically, the Giants wouldn’t have used the sixth overall pick in the draft on quarterback Daniel Jones if they thought Manning had much time left. So there’s a good chance this is Manning’s final training camp with the Giants. Even if that’s not something he wants to think about right now.