Eli Manning: I’m only thinking about winning this year

July 25, 2019
Eli Manning is heading into his 16th and perhaps final season as the Giants’ quarterback, but he’s not giving his legacy a lot of thought.

Manning said his focus is all on winning with the 2019 Giants, not whether it’s his final season with the team or anything he’s done in the past.

I try not to reflect much,” Manning said. “I think it’s all about what I can do this year, what I can do right now. And I think about the players we have on this team. I want those guys to experience some of the successes that we’ve had here at the Giants in the past: to make playoffs, and to win championships, and to get on win streaks and feel like you’re playing better than anybody else in the league at that moment.”

Realistically, the Giants wouldn’t have used the sixth overall pick in the draft on quarterback Daniel Jones if they thought Manning had much time left. So there’s a good chance this is Manning’s final training camp with the Giants. Even if that’s not something he wants to think about right now.

  1. They used a 3rd round pick on a QB 2 years ago and cut him after camp last year despite everyone saying how well he was progressing leaving no one to be the next man up when the Giants struggled last year. The team made it clear to Eli that the only way he was coming off the field was in a body bag. Archie Manning was pleased.

    I don’t expect Jones to get cut after training camp but he’s really just there to shut the fans up so that everyone will leave Eli alone.

    I guarantee you that the Giants could be in last place going into week 17 and Shurmer will be talking up how great Eli is throwing and telling you it’s crazy to let the rookie get in a game.

  2. It wasn’t them doubting Eli still had what it takes so much.
    No, it was decidedly more that they simply couldn’t allow a talent like Jones to escape their clutches.

  4. Eli needs to start out at least 4 wins – 2 losses……Otherwise turn the page.

