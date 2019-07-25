Emmanuel Sanders progresses to team drills at Broncos camp

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders‘s return from a torn Achilles took another step forward at Wednesday’s practice.

Sanders took part in 7-on-7 drills, which marks his first team work since being injured last year. Sanders made a diving catch on the first play of that portion of practice and said after the session that he told himself he’s back after making that grab.

Sanders took part in only a handful of team snaps on Wednesday, so he’s not all the way back to a regular workload. Sanders said that’s fine with him.

‘I think just talking with the trainers and just knowing we have plenty of time and [that] Week One is the most important thing [is important],” Sanders said, via the team’s website. “There’s really no rush. I do want to get back out here. I do want to go 1-on-1 and talk smack to Chris Harris and be myself, but at the same time, it’s a process, and I’ve got to respect that process.”

The Broncos practiced without wide receivers Juwann Winfree and River Cracraft due to injuries and DaeSean Hamilton was pulled on Wednesday after tweaking his hamstring, so there are other health concerns in Denver as Sanders continues moving the one he’s been dealing with for months.