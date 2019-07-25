Ezekiel Elliott not on team plane to training camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
The Cowboys are on their way to training camp in Oxnard, California. Ezekiel Elliott is not with them.

Elliott, the running back who is hoping for a new contract, is not on the team plane, according to multiple reports.

That doesn’t make Elliott a holdout just yet. Training camp doesn’t start until tomorrow, and it’s possible that Elliott is planning to take his own transportation, as some players do. He’s under no obligation to take the flight from Dallas with the majority of his teammates.

But Elliott has still not committed to showing up at camp, and it’s looking like a holdout situation. If so, he’ll join a group of big-name holdouts that also includes Washington left tackle Trent Williams, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. All players who hold out of training camp are subject to fines of $40,000 a day.

13 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott not on team plane to training camp

  2. What this situation absolutely calls for is an extended series of will he/won’t he stories. Or we could just wait and find out tomorrow.

  3. I hope all of these players are ignored by their respective teams. If they don’t want to play, someone else will.

  8. Players are under contract and have no problem signing that contract initially. Honor your contract oh wait athletes (not all) don’t have honor just entitlement. JJ lost millions supporting this guy against the NFL and this is how he thank him. Add in he just got in trouble at EDC and wants a bigger contract. (Law suit coming) Maybe your agent should be up front and say stay out of the negative spot light and we can get you a big contract. Now get on the plane and honor the one you already signed.

  9. Even though I don’t like the Cowboys (they’ve been an absolute disaster since Jimmy was forced out) I realize that their best move would be to either trade Elliot or let him sit out. RBs are easily replaced and not worth the money. Only foolish franchises like the Rams and Jets are willing to pay for the easiest position to replace…

  10. Are there are any multi-millionaire celebrities as whiny and entitled as pro athletes?

    I’m looking at pretty much all of pro sports these days and thinking, why does the public fund this? Why do millions of people spend their money so that fabulously rich jerks can complain about their lot?

    It’s ugly and drains the joy out of the sport for fans.

  11. Pathetic! Thanks Cowboys and fans for supporting me through my multiple public disgraceful activities. I sincerely would trade him and never look back. What an example of a self entitled child in a mans body. Pathetic!

  12. kevpft says:
    July 25, 2019 at 2:58 pm
    Are there are any multi-millionaire celebrities as whiny and entitled as pro athletes?
    —————————————————————————————–
    Yes, there are plenty of them…

  13. Forthose making uneducated comments that players are selfish for not honoring their contracts that they signed. Teams regularly cut players with years left on their contracts. Why is that different? So why hold the players to a higher standard if teams don’t honor the contracts either?

