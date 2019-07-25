Ezekiel Elliott not on team plane to training camp

Getty Images

The Cowboys are on their way to training camp in Oxnard, California. Ezekiel Elliott is not with them.

Elliott, the running back who is hoping for a new contract, is not on the team plane, according to multiple reports.

That doesn’t make Elliott a holdout just yet. Training camp doesn’t start until tomorrow, and it’s possible that Elliott is planning to take his own transportation, as some players do. He’s under no obligation to take the flight from Dallas with the majority of his teammates.

But Elliott has still not committed to showing up at camp, and it’s looking like a holdout situation. If so, he’ll join a group of big-name holdouts that also includes Washington left tackle Trent Williams, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. All players who hold out of training camp are subject to fines of $40,000 a day.