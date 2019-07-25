Frank Gore off NFI list

AP

When Bills running back Frank Gore was placed on the non-football injury list, word in Buffalo was that it wasn’t expected to be a long stay.

That proved to be correct. Gore came off the list on Thursday after passing his physical in time to take part in the team’s first practice since opening training camp.

Gore’s activation means all the competitors for playing time in the Buffalo backfield are taking part in practice. T.J. Yeldon and Devin Singletary join Gore as new arrivals on the roster and General Manager Brandon Beane said on Thursday that he believes LeSean McCoy will handle the increased competition just fine.

“We have added depth, we’ve added competition at running back and a lot of other spots,” Beane said, via Syracuse.com. “He’s handled the challenge all through the spring. I think he sees the competition and he hasn’t shown that he’s afraid of it or that he’s got a problem with it.”

The addition of other running backs wasn’t the only way the Bills reacted to a down year for the run game in 2018. They also loaded up on new offensive linemen and finding the right mix for that group will be a vital part of turning things around this year.