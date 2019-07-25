Giants waive quarterback/tight end Eric Dungey

Getty Images

Former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey was hoping that playing multiple positions would help him with the Giants.

As it turns out, he’s not going to play any of them.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants waived Dungey as they opened camp.

When the Giants signed him after the draft, they gave him a quarterback/tight end designation. During early spring workouts, he wore the red jersey with the quarterbacks, and created expectations when coach Pat Shurmur invoked Taysom Hill‘s name.

But Dungey suffered an injury, missed time, and never really capitalized on any of that talk.

The Giants signed rookie tight end Isaiah Searight to take his roster spot, and also re-signed kicker Joey Slye and claimed wide receiver Da’Mari Scott off waivers from the Bills. They created those spots by cutting cornerback Tony Lippett and used their exemption for suspended safety Kamrin Moore.