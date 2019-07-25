In Cleveland for now, Mike Daniels will head elsewhere tonight

Getty Images

The Browns got the first crack at signing Gerald McCoy. They didn’t sign him. They’re now getting the first crack at Mike Daniels.

Daniels, a late entry to the free-agent market after being cut by the Packers on Wednesday, is in Cleveland visiting the Browns, PFT has confirmed.

PFT also has learned that Daniels plans to travel to another city tonight. The identity of that team is, for now, being closely guarded.

Which invites speculation that it’s possibly the one team that insists on secrecy in all things that it does: The Patriots.

The defending champs already have been linked to Daniels, and it would make sense for Bill Belichick and company to continue their trend of insisting on players and agents keeping their mouths shut about potential visits and contracts.