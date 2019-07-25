J.J. Watt, Will Fuller take part in first practice of Texans camp

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, but his stay didn’t extend through the first practice.

Watt was on the field and working with the rest of the team as they went through the first practice of camp on Thursday. Watt returned from two injury-plagued seasons to play in every game for the Texans last season. He had his knee cleaned up this offseason, but there were no other known medical concerns.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports Watt was joined on the practice field by wide receiver Will Fuller, who tore his ACL last year and was rehabbing that injury during the offseason program.

While those two are back on the field, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains on the PUP list. Hopkins hurt his shoulder in the playoff loss to the Colts in January.