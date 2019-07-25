Jared Goff still unconcerned about contract as Rams camp opens

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff‘s anxiety level regarding a contract extension doesn’t appear to have changed just because the Rams have reported for training camp.

For now, that anxiety level appears to still be a flatline

Goff is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal with the Rams. The team picked up Goff’s fifth-year option in April that will keep the former No. 1 overall pick under contract through at least the 2020 season. However, the Philadelphia Eagles have already given the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Carson Wentz, a four-year contract extension in June.

But even though Wentz’s deal helps serve as a benchmark for a potential Goff extension, Goff doesn’t seem particularly worried about when a new deal gets done.

“Time will take care of it,” Goff said, via Vincent Bonsignore of TheAthletic.com.

It’s the same view Goff has had throughout the offseason. The Rams have made it clear they want to ensure Goff remains with the team beyond his rookie contract and Goff said in June he’s not concerned about the timeline for that to happen.

“Whatever’s right. It’s not for me to worry about. It’s for the team and my agent to work on,” he said.

Goff isn’t holding out from camp in an effort to leverage a new deal. He also didn’t follow Jalen Ramsey‘s lead in showing up to camp in an armored truck to make a point either. Goff just wants to play football and believes that the contract will come together in due time.

“Just go out and play,” he added.