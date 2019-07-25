Jay Gruden zings Josh Norman over bull-jumping

Getty Images

Josh Norman escaped the bull.

But the Washington cornerback took a direct hit from coach Jay Gruden.

Via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com, Gruden gave Norman the horns when asked if he was concerned about his star corner running with the bulls (and jumping over one) in Spain this offseason.

“I knew the bull wouldn’t hit him,” Gruden said, pausing to set up the punchline. “He avoids contact.”

After delivering the equivalent of a stiff-arm on the way to the end zone, Gruden laughed and offered a “Just kidding, Josh.”

“We wouldn’t recommend that for our players, we want them out of harm’s way,” Gruden added, as if the moment needed the disclaimer.