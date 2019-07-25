Marquise Blair, Ben Burr-Kirven pass physicals to come off PUP list for Seahawks

Getty Images

Second-round safety Marquise Blair and fifth-round linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven both passed physicals on Thursday to end their short stays on the physically unable to perform list.

Blair and Burr-Kirven were among four Seahawks’ rookies to be placed on the PUP list when they reported for training camp last week. Neither Blair or Burr-Kirven took part in Thursday’s opening practice of camp, but both are expected to be back in the mix in the coming days.

Blair had been sidelined in the latter stages of offseason workouts due to a hamstring strain.

“Marquise passed his physical,” head coach Pete Carroll said after practice Thursday. “He’ll be with us here in the next couple days. He’ll be here for walkthroughs and stuff like that.”

Burr-Kirven had surgery for a sports hernia shortly after the NFL Draft.

“He’s on the verge of being with us,” Carroll said. “He’s just proving to the trainers that he can do all of the activities. He’s running full speed. He’ll be involved with walk throughs and stuff like that so he’s ready to pop back out here within a few days I would think.”

Fourth-round guard Phil Haynes (sports hernia) and sixth-round defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas (back) are expected to be sidelined for some time still before having a chance to be cleared to return from the PUP list.