Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is a training camp holdout.

Thomas, who wants a new contract, did not report with his teammates this morning, according to NFL Media.

The 26-year-old Thomas is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $1.148 million this season. That’s well below market value for a player who produces at Thomas’s level. Last year Thomas caught 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has topped 90 catches and 1,100 yards in all three of his NFL seasons.

Thomas reportedly wants $20 million a year, and the Saints don’t appear to be in any hurry to give him that much, especially when they have him on such a bargain of a deal this year and could franchise him next year.

That means Thomas’s only leverage is to threaten not to play at all if he doesn’t get the contract he wants, and now he’s using that leverage.

22 responses to “Michael Thomas holds out of Saints camp

  2. Out of all the holdouts going on in the league, this one is the most practical. The guy is entering his prime and getting paid a fraction of what he deserves. He has shown that he is a top 5 at his respective position.

    You would think the Saints could work something out. Maybe not quite 20 mill a year, but enough to make him happy and remain on the roster for years to come.

    I don’t think he will holdout once the regular season rolls around.

  7. It is rare that I agree with a player who says he deserves a new contract. Earlier this year, it was published that 46 NFL WRs make over $5M a year, and there isn’t more than a handful who produced more than Michael Thomas.

    In a world where Sammy Watkins can get $16M a year, I think $20M a year is plausible for Thomas.

  9. Cap hell is a real thing. They just signed Ziggy Hood, too. lol

    Idea: Don’t wildly spend on ALL the players you drafted and maybe try to draft better than the god awful draft work (minus 2017), that Loomis has done for a decade now.

    This is what happened to Ozzie Newsome and Baltimore. The media just assumed he was doing a good job because the media liked getting quotes from Ozzie and probably Loomis, so they kiss their butts publicly.

    The reality is, Ted Thompson, Ozzie Newsome and now Mickey Loomis have been overpaid for what they were doing for a long, long time.

    Don’t look now, but the Saints are teetering.

    Happened to Baltimore, Seattle, GB, and now it will happen to NOs and Atlanta. If Atlanta pays Julio Jones, it could be a colossal blunder. They should have already dealt him.

  10. 20 mill a year? remember how quick they traded Cooks? i wouldnt doubt if they did the same here.

  12. I believe they’re working on it and will soon come to an agreement that will be acceptable to both parties.

  13. Follow the BENGALS footsteps and pay the man what he deserves. Cincy gets a bad wrap for a lot of things but they NEVER have players hold out for money because they pay them what players deserve. Do the right thing Saints.. WHO DEY!

  14. As this website has pointed out many times, a contract extension isn’t the same as a new contract. Tack four years and $80 million onto what he’s making this year and it’s really five years and $81.148 million. An average of $16.23 million certainly seems reasonable, and he’s getting his $20 million a year, in a way.

  15. Hmmm… how many Saints fans have been active in the comments of the recent Julio articles? Funny that this story comes out now.

  16. Not sure why people are comparing this situation to that of Antonio Brown. Its pretty unintelligent honestly. AB was already making north of 15 mill a year. Thomas is a top 5 wr and is making maybe a mill. This is honestly one holdout i get. Rumors had it that saints are offering 18. I expect this to get done pretty quickly.

  17. I’m sure Drew Brees will sacrifice some of his 11% of the salary cap to help out the one player that he needs most.

  18. As usual Brees hogs all of the cap room, which limits the Saints ability to extend players like Thomas.
    Maybe Brees should be a team player for once and take a pay cut (I know that the NFLPA would go ape***t if a QB voluntarily took less than market value in order to help his team).
    I support Thomas and I wholeheartedly hate Brees for being so selfish for so long.

  20. As a Saints fan – I 100% agree with this holdout and the Saints brass should pay this dude ASAP. He’s cost nothing thus far, and has had tremendous production. Settle at $18mil/year and let’s move forward.

    This particular situation is where a hold out makes sense. I typically don’t agree with holdouts, but MT WILL make at least $18mil/year on the open market compared to his $1mil current salary. The disparity is just too big in this case.

  21. welcome to the new nfl, where 5 year deals are really 4, 4 years deals are really 3, etc…Bottom line pay him or trade him…because he is not going to show up until he gets paid…just the way it is nowadays.

  22. I said this in the Ngakoue thread and got killed for it but the NFL should be doing a way better job at paying young players out of a discretionary pool.

    350k to Jalen Mills is goofy if you are not also giving 2 million+ to Michael Thomas.

    His rookie deal was 4 years for 5.1 million. A decent discretionary system would have given him another 5 or 6 million the last 3 years with a decent shot at another 2 million this year.

    4 years and 13 million is a lot easier to take than 4 years 5 million for a superstar young player.

