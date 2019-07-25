Mickey Loomis: In a perfect world, Michael Thomas would have a deal

Getty Images

The Saints continue to talk to Michael Thomas’ representation about a new deal for the receiver. The sides have talked for weeks without reaching an agreement, and Thomas is staying away until a new deal is done.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said Thomas’ holdout “bothers” him.

“It’s a reflection on the job we do,” Loomis said, via the Times-Picayune. “In a perfect world, this would be done, and we’d both feel really good or really bad about it. . . .I know Mike wants to be here. It’s not a question of him not wanting to be here.”

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Loomis’ “frustration is simple”: The Saints have offered to make Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the game with a contract that “solidly exceeds” Odell Beckham‘s deal.

Thomas is in the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $1.148 million this season.

Loomis would not say where negotiations stand but admits he would like to see Thomas in camp.

“I don’t like the fact that he has a contract, and he’s not here,” Loomis said. “But I’m not mad at him.”

Saints coach Sean Payton expressed optimism his star receiver will get a deal done sooner than later. Thomas has averaged 107 catches, 1,262 yards and almost eight touchdowns in his three seasons.

“It’s something that hopefully will be resolved soon,” Payton said. “I think his agent and Mickey, those guys are working on it, and I’m optimistic it’ll be done fairly soon.”