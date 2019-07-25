Mike Daniels visiting Browns

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Mike Daniels to line up his first trip, latching onto a popular offseason destination.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Daniels is visiting the Browns this afternoon.

It’s the first visit for a talented lineman who was a surprise cut in Green Bay. The Packers said there were trade conversations that “kind of came apart.”

The Browns were apparently among the teams interested, along with the Chiefs and Patriots.

The Packers drafted Daniels in 2012, which just so happened to be Browns General Manager John Dorsey’s last season in Green Bay.

The Browns also made an aggressive run at former Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy before he elected to go to Carolina.