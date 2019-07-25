Mike Daniels was released after trade conversations “came apart”

Getty Images

When news that the Packers were releasing defensive lineman Mike Daniels broke on Wednesday morning, one of the responses was to wonder why the team waited until the start of training camp to make the move.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about that in a press conference later in the day. Gutekunst didn’t say whether the team discussed a pay cut with the veteran lineman, but did say that attempts to trade him were part of the reason why he remained on the roster as long as he did.

“There’s a few factors involved in that. Mike was rehabbing from a foot injury suffered during the season and I think also there was some — quite frankly there was some trade conversations going on and those kind of came apart the last couple of weeks here and that was part of it,” Gutekunst said, via WBAY.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns, Chiefs and Patriots were among the teams that spoke to the Packers about a trade and that Daniels has heard from at least seven teams since being released, so it doesn’t look like he’ll be waiting long for a new home.