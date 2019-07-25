Mike Hilton reports to camp, signs exclusive rights tender

Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton promised he wouldn’t holdout, and he didn’t holdout.

Hilton reported to camp and confirmed he had signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Thursday.

Hilton hadn’t signed his $645,000 tender in hopes of getting a long-term deal. Via video from Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review, Hilton said “there’s been talks” when asked where negotiations stood but declined to go into more detail.

Hilton, 25, became the starting slot cornerback in 2017 and has made three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, five sacks and 111 tackles in two seasons.