Mike Tomlin doesn’t mind getting an extension of only one year

AP

The Steelers have committed to coach Mike Tomlin through 2021. It amounts to a one-year extension. Usually, he gets a two-year extension. What does he think about that?

“Nothing,” Tomlin told reporters on Thursday. “I really don’t think a lot about it to be quite honest with you. I focus on the task at hand, and if you do that, contractual things take care of themselves.”

Tomlin also said that there’s a one-year option on the deal; it’s unclear whether the team’s option is for 2021 or for 2022. If it’s the former, he hasn’t really gotten an extension, after all.

He enters his 13th year as coach of the team, still only the third Steelers coach in 50 years. And while an extension provides a certain degree of financial security, a team that wants to make a change can do so, if that team is willing to pay the coach to not coach the team.