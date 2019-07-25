Patriots place Julian Edelman on non-football injury list

Getty Images

We learned earlier this week that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss some time at training camp with a thumb injury and Thursday brings word about the exact nature of that injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edelman has a broken thumb. He suffered the break while playing catch three weeks ago, so he was already into the recovery process before the team reported to camp this week.

The Patriots placed Edelman on the non-football injury list on Wednesday. The wideout will be eligible to come off that list at any point, but is expected to miss a few more weeks before he’s cleared to return and could wind up missing the preseason as a result of the injury.

Demaryius Thomas is on the physically unable to perform list, which leaves N'Keal Harry, Dontrelle Inman, Phillip Dorsett and Braxton Berrios among the healthy receivers in New England.