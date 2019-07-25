Quinnen Williams agrees to contract with Jets

Getty Images

Every player selected in the first round of this year’s draft has now agreed to a contract.

Thursday opened with two players still looking for deals, but second overall pick Nick Bosa agreed to terms with the 49ers in the afternoon. Quinnen Williams was drafted one pick later and the Jets announced that his deal was done in about the time it takes to make two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Williams did not report to training camp with the Jets rookies last Friday because of issues with the deal that reportedly included how much of his signing bonus would be deferred to next year. According to multiple reports, the Jets backed off their initial demand but some of the money will still be held until Williams’s second season.

The Jets held their first practice of training camp on Thursday and Williams is expected to be there before they get back on the field on Friday.