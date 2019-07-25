Report: Raiders fullback Keith Smith to miss several weeks of camp with knee injury

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders will be without fullback Kevin Smith for the first several weeks of training camp due to a knee injury that will land Smith on the physically unable to perform list, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Smith was injured during training and could miss most, or all, of camp, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

If Smith’s injury was sustained during his own training for the season and not during team activities, it’s more likely he’d be placed on the non-football injury list rather than PUP. However, he can be activated from either list before the start of the regular season upon passing a physical.

Smith is getting ready to enter his second season with the Raiders after playing his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in all 16 games for Oakland last year and made three starts.

The Raiders have rookie fullback Alec Ingold on their roster and may add another in the interim with Smith sidelined.