Russell Okung says he has a pulmonary embolism

Getty Images

The Chargers recently said that left tackle Russell Okung has a serious medical condition. Okung has confirmed that he does.

Okung announced on social media that, after experiencing “unusual chest pain at practice,” he learned that he suffered a pulmonary embolism, caused by blood clots. Okung explained that doctors told him that the decision to seek treatment on June 1 at an urgent-care facility “likely saved my life.”

“When detected early, this condition is very treatable and I’m grateful to have access to the best available care as I continue on the path to recovery,” Okung said. “Thanks to an incredible medical team and a very supportive family, I hope to be back on the field as quickly as possible. While near-death experiences are certainly a wake-up call, I’m feeling great physically. It’s not an ankle or shoulder. As soon as doctors clear me, my plans include blocking #17’s blind side all the way to Miami.”

We wish Russell all the best as he recovers, and anyone who is suffering similar symptoms should do exactly what he did: Get checked out. It could save your life.