Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the first shot with Dolphins’ starting offense

Getty Images

The Dolphins have opened training camp, and the first quarterback to get first crack at running the first-string offense is . . . well, if you saw the headline you already know.

Per multiple reports from the scene, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the grizzled veteran who looks like Grizzly Adams, lined up as the No. 1 quarterback behind the No. 1 offense when practice began.

This hardly means that he’ll hold the job through training camp or the preseason, but based on the work done by Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen during the offseason program, Fitzpatrick earned the chance to be the starter, at least for the start of training-camp practice.

The Dolphins acquired Rosen for a second-round pick in April, with the obvious goal of evaluating in 2019 whether he can be the quarterback for 2020 and beyond, or whether they should instead #TankForTua. The sooner Rosen plays, the sooner they’ll know what he has.

Conversely, the longer it takes for him to send Fitzpatrick to the sideline, the more it will look like a failure for the Fins.