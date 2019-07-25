Sterling Shepard having X-rays on thumb

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is set for an even bigger role on the Giants offense with Odell Beckham now plying his trade in Cleveland, so there was naturally some concern when he came up with an injury to his left hand during Thursday’s practice.

Shepard left the field after getting hurt while going low in order to try for a catch and the team later said that he was going for X-rays on his thumb.

A broken thumb would likely keep Shepard out through the preseason and put his availability for the start of the regular season in jeopardy. A sprain or other diagnosis would also lead to missed time, but the team would almost certainly prefer to hear something on those lines once the tests are done.

Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns over the last three seasons. He signed a four-year, $41 million extension this offseason.