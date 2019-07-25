Travis Frederick eager to get back on the field

Getty Images

No one will be happier to begin training camp than Travis Frederick. The Cowboys center missed all of last season while recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

“You don’t get to realize what you have until it’s gone, and you get a chance to evaluate that and get excited about what you do have,” Frederick said Thursday after arriving to training camp in Oxnard, California. “Also, I gained a sense of peace about where I was. I am excited to take each day in and really savor the experience.”

The four-time Pro Bowler did not have to start on the physically unable to perform list, but the Cowboys will work him back in slowly as he also is recovering from offseason shoulder and abdominal surgeries.

“I feel really good about where I am at both of those items,” Frederick said, referring to his Guillain-Barré recovery and his post-surgery rehab. “Obviously, I was still limited in minicamp because of the shoulder, but again that was mostly precautionary, so lifting and running and all the drills I’ve been doing all summer has felt good. I’ve said it for a long time: We won’t know until we put the pads on and see how it goes.”

The next step is participating in team drills. Then, it’s returning to All-Pro form.

“For me this year, I just feel very at ease knowing I’ve been through what I have and all I have to do now is play football,” Frederick said.