Vic Fangio wants his players to refrain from fighting

With the return of training camp comes the inevitable annual collection of clips of players fighting with each other. Expect none of those images to come from Denver.

New coach Vic Fangio, whose old-school, no-music-at-practice vibe would suggest he doesn’t mind a little pushing and showing or punching and kicking, has made it clear to his team: No fighting.

“We talked about it,” Fangio told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t like it. There’s no need for it. We need to refrain from that and we’ve talked about it.”

Plenty coaches realize that, beyond the obvious connection between losing one’s cool in practice and losing one’s cool in a game, a training-camp fight presents an unnecessary injury risk to all involved — from the guy dumb enough to throw a fist at a helmet to the guy who gets punched by someone smart enough to not aim at his helmet. The real challenge becomes getting the players to abide by those wishes, and to have swift and significant justice ready to be implemented if they fail.