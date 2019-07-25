Washington QB competition “might come down to the wire”

Getty Images

Left tackle Trent Williams isn’t at Washington’s training camp, but Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy are all on hand and ready to get the team’s quarterback competition rolling.

Head coach Jay Gruden discussed that competition when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday and suggested that it will roll on for quite a while. He didn’t rule out making a decision about who starts as late as the days before their Week One game against the Eagles.

“We got to give these guys opportunities to make plays and see which one is the best,” Gruden said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “It might come down to the wire.”

McCoy was recovering from a leg injury in the spring, but is now ready to take on the same workload as his fellow quarterbacks. Gruden said the work will be split equally between the three men until they reach a point where they’ve decided which of the players gives the team its best chance of winning.