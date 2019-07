Getty Images

Washington signed free agent running back Shaun Wilson, the team announced Thursday.

In a corresponding move, it waived offensive tackle Brian Wallace designating him with a non-football injury.

The Buccaneers recently waived Wilson.

Wilson signed with Tampa Bay in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. He played five games and rushed for 29 yards on six carries, while catching three passes for 5 yards.

Wilson played 22 snaps on offense and 51 on special teams last season.