Washington turns to Ereck Flowers at left tackle

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden said yesterday that he hoped to see left tackle Trent Williams “shortly.”

He better.

During this morning’s update with reporters, Gruden said that the plan in Williams’ absence was to use free agent acquisition Ereck Flowers at left tackle.

That cackling you hear is from Giants camp, where the thought of lining up against their former first-rounder has to be appealing.

Washington was hoping to try Flowers at guard, and that’s a reasonable experiment, to see if they can get something out of a top-10 pick who never appeared competent or comfortable at either tackle position. The Giants eventually released him last year and he played out the season with the Jaguars.

Flowers has the kind of physical talent to make teams want to give him another chance, but it ought to increase Washington’s efforts to make nice with Williams, or else their plans at quarterback might not matter.