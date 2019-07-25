With Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami, Josh Rosen may no longer be the smartest QB in the room

AP

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is still getting acclimated to his new team, and a guy who helped Rosen get acclimated to the NFL recently said that, for the first time in a long time (if not ever), Rosen may not be the smartest guy in the room.

That was the comment made recently by former quarterback Jordan Palmer (brother of Carson), that Rosen may not be the smartest quarterback in the room given the presence of Harvard-educated veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Rosen was asked about the remark on Thursday.

“I don’t have many thoughts to the comment,” Rosen told reporters. “Regardless of whatever battle or situation you’re in at any positon, you’re just trying to get better. It doesn’t really change the course of action day to day. I just try to watch as much film as I can, listen in meetings and get better every day.”

Rosen will be trying to get better every day in the hopes of becoming the team’s starting quarterback. Coach Brian Flores was asked about the timetable for choosing between Rosen and Fitzpatrick.

“I don’t have a concrete deadline,” Flores told reporters. “I would say that. I think we’re in an evaluation process, really from now and throughout. I think in this league, with the players that are in this league and how guys develop and the light bulb goes off for certain guys at certain points. Then, there’s always opportunities for changes to be made, and that’s a good thing for everyone on the team. There’s no spots that are slotted. There’s no sacred cows. I’ve said that before. People, our team, our organization need that competition, and the best players are going to play. The guys who practice who we feel like are going to give us the best opportunity to win, those are the guys that are going to be out there.”

Still, quarterback is the most important position out there, and it’s down to Fitzpatrick and Rosen. If Rosen doesn’t win the job, many will wonder why the Dolphins gave up a second-round pick to get him.