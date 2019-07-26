Aaron Rodgers: Offense “has a lot of room to grow and it’s going to be fun”

Getty Images

The “audible thing” came up during Aaron Rodgers‘s first media session of training camp.

There’s been a lot of discussion about how Rodgers will handle the move to the more scripted offense that head coach Matt LaFleur is planning to run this season and he was asked how many times he audibled during practice on Thursday. Rodgers joked that he called “so many,” but got more serious when talking about how the offense is coming together.

Rodgers said that he’s still asking LaFleur a lot of questions and that it’s a good thing because that’s how their relationship will grow heading into the regular season. Rodgers believes the offense will follow a similar track as that relationship as things go on.

“I think once we get going on some of the no-huddle stuff, that to me has always been what cements the offense into your head because you start simplifying things even more in no-huddle,” Rodgers said, via PackersNews.com. “So, I feel good about the offense. I feel good about the things we can do in it. But I think it’s just kind of in its infancy right now in training camp. I think it has a lot of room to grow and it’s going to be fun.”

Fun would be welcome in Green Bay after two straight years out of the playoffs, but that growth will have to come quickly in order for everyone’s smile to return this fall.