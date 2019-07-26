All is “eerily quiet” on the Ezekiel Elliott front

Getty Images

Eleven days ago, it looked like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had no problem with waiting for a year to get paid. Now? Not.

He’s officially late for the start of training camp in Oxnard, California, which officially makes him a holdout.

It was clearly moving in that direction when he missed the flight from Dallas to California on Thursday, although some held out hope that he’d travel there on his own.

Charean Williams of PFT is on the scene in Oxnard, and she says it has been “eerily quiet” regarding Elliott.

“No one is answering any texts,” she added.

Elliott reportedly wants more than the Rams gave running back Todd Gurley. It’s unclear whether Elliott wants an official deal in place, a verbal deal, progress toward a verbal deal, a promise to make progress toward a verbal deal or something else.

Regardless, the silence can only last for so long. Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones are due to talk to reporters soon.