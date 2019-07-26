Allen Hurns joins the Dolphins

Getty Images

He started the week due to make $5 million this year in Dallas. Instead, he’ll make up to $3 million in Miami.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, veteran receiver Allen Hurns has signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

Hurns suffered a badly broken leg in the playoffs, but the Cowboys had picked up his option for 2019. It wasn’t guaranteed, and the Cowboys opted to tear it up.

They had interest in bringing him back, but he has opted to join a depth chart in Miami that is crowded — but maybe not as crowded at the top as the depth chart in Dallas.

Depending on the structure and the guarantees, Hurns may have to earn a roster spot. He’ll get to work immediately on competing for an opportunity to make a difference for the Miami offense in 2019.